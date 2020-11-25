People urged to support blood donations sessions being held in Derry next week

Blood donation sessions will be held in Derry's Guildhall next week.

The sessions will be held on Monday, November 30, Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2.

Each day, people will be able to donate blood from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Anyone who would like to donate blood at any of the sessions must make an appointment in advance.

To book, contact 08085534653 between the hours of 10am and 4.30pm.

Strict social distancing measures will be in place in the Guildhall during next week's sessions.

Blood donations have dropped significantly during the pandemic and people are being urged to support next week's sessions.