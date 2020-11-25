People urged to support blood donations sessions being held in Derry next week

Contact
Blood donation sessions will be held in Derry's Guildhall next week.
The sessions will be held on Monday, November 30, Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2.
Each day, people will be able to donate blood from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm.
Anyone who would like to donate blood at any of the sessions must make an appointment in advance.
To book, contact 08085534653 between the hours of 10am and 4.30pm.
Strict social distancing measures will be in place in the Guildhall during next week's sessions.
Blood donations have dropped significantly during the pandemic and people are being urged to support next week's sessions.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Bridie Kelly, Corporate Relationship Officer for Aware, Shannon McGilligan, HR Advisor, and Ian Henry, Corporate Responsibility Director, Henry Brothers, help to launch the new initiative.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.