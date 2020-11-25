Lights go on in local areas this weekend

It won't be the same, but one local council is determined to keep the Christmas spirit alive this year.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas celebrations are going virtual this year, with an array of online festive fun to look forward to.

Alongside craft workshops, cookery demonstrations and some very special story-telling, you’ll be able to watch the Christmas lights switched on in your local area from the safety and comfort of your home via the Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page and the Visit Causeway YouTube channel.

There’ll also be Christmas messages for you to enjoy, including one all the way from the North Pole.

Reflecting on this innovative approach, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “Our traditional Christmas programme has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“But despite current challenges, we’ve adapted our plans to bring festive joy to the whole borough.

“I hope our online events will bring people together in a different way and help to instil the joy of the festive period within our communities.

“Our staff have been working hard to make sure our towns and villages are filled with Christmas sparkle and their efforts are welcomed by all of us.

“Council’s Shop, Eat, Enjoy local message has added significance this year and I want to ask you all to support our local businesses during the countdown to Christmas.

“Our towns and villages have so much to offer, alongside our thriving artisan community, so please consider this as you plan your shopping lists.”

Cllr Fielding added: “Please look out for each other this Christmas and continue to follow the public health advice as we live through these trying times.

“While we want to make this a special time for friends and family, it’s important that we do this in a way which keeps us safe.

The online programme includes Christmas craft demonstrations for children and adults with local artist Lorna Kyle.

Fabulous festive tales will be the focus for a series of children's storytelling sessions, led by Madeline McCully and Stephen O’Hara, all set in some very familiar locations across Causeway Coast and Glens.

For food fans, culinary creativity will be served up with cooking demonstrations from Taste Causeway ambassador Paula McIntyre who will make a stunning seasonal starter, magical main and delicious dessert with easy to find local ingredients which you can replicate on Christmas Day.

Christmas Lights Switch On events:

Please note, all events have been pre-recorded. Christmas lights will be switched on at an unannounced time in all locations to prevent mass gatherings.



Coleraine - Friday 27th November

Portstewart - Saturday 28th November

Dungiven - Saturday 28th November

Garvagh - Monday 30th November

Portrush - Friday 4th December

Kilrea - Saturday 5th December



All switch-on events will air at 7pm with the exception of Dungiven which will be broadcast at 8pm.

All the events can be watched on the council's Facebook page as well as the Visit Causeway Youtube channel.

Other online events:

Friday 27th November, Children's Christmas Story Telling, 2pm

Friday 4th December, Children's Christmas Story Telling, 2pm

Monday 7th December, 2pm. Food Demonstration with Paula McIntyre (Christmas Starter recipe idea).

Tuesday 8th December, 2pm. Food Demonstration with Paula McIntyre (Christmas dinner Main recipe idea).

Wednesday 9th December, 2pm. Food Demonstration with Paula McIntyre (Christmas dinner dessert recipe idea).

Saturday 12th December, Children's Storytelling, 2pm

Tuesday 15th December, Christmas Crafts, 7pm.

Friday 18th December, Children's Christmas Story Telling, 2pm

Friday 18th December, Children's Christmas Crafts 4pm

Saturday 19th December, Christmas Message from Mayor and Santa, 4pm