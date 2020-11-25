Former Derry underage star to continue his AFL career

Former Derry underage star Callum Brown's has signed a new one-year contract with AFL club GWS Giants, the club have confirmed.

The Limavady man, who won Ulster minor and U20 medals with Derry, signed for the Sydney based club at the start of the 2019 season.

Brown was identified by the Giants' Irish scouting program in July 2017 and undertook a 12-month trial process with the club.

He joined the club in October 2018 and his two-year international B rookie contract, which expired at the end of October.

The Giants, like all other AFL clubs, took their time finalising contract details due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the AFL's delay in confirming wage structures and squad sizes for 2021.

Brown has yet to make his AFL debut, but scored on his first outing for the club's reserve team, a defeat to fellow city side Sydney Swans on his first outing in the NEAFL.

This season, Brown played most of the club’s practice matches and featured in a variety of positions after returning from Ireland when the competition resumed.

“Callum has continued to progress, and we’re really excited to see where he can go in 2021," said General Manager of Football Jason McCartney, on the club's website.

“He learns more and more about the game every time he plays, and he boasts some unique qualities that mean he certainly has the potential to play at the elite level.”

Callum stayed in Australia to complete a block of training before returning to Ireland and

Anton Tohill, who was on Derry's Ulster U20 winning squad with Brown awaits news on his future with Collingwood, after his two-year rookie deal ended at the close of the season.

Collingwood had initially indicated, to the County Derry Post, that it may be December before any decision was made on Tohill's future.

Conor Glass has since returned to Ireland after five seasons with Hawthorn, where he played 21 times. Glass made his Derry senior debut against Longford and played in the Oakleafers' defeat to Armagh in the Ulster SFC.

