People in Derry urged to use public transport more as city's new £27m Transport Hub is completed

People in Derry have been urged to use public transport more.

The appeal comes following the completion of works at the North West Transport Hub in the Waterside.

The £27m project has seen the renovation of the old Waterside train station.

A new car park with 100 spaces has been created, including disabled spaces and e-charging points.

There is a new bus turning area and a walkway linking the transport centre to the city centre.

Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon MLA, described the transport hub as an 'innovative project'.

“I have been clear that my priority is addressing regional imbalance and better connecting communities and I am committed to delivering cleaner, greener, sustainable infrastructure,” she said.

“I want to see an increase in the use of public transport and encourage more people to consider active travel options.

“To do that successfully we need to invest in the right infrastructure and facilities - the North West Hub is an excellent example of that.

“The Transport Hub, which has been co-financed by the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, is designed to act as a gateway to the North-West region, as well as promoting active and sustainable travel, bringing together a wide range of transport modes and providing enhanced customer and staff facilities.

“It will also allow for improved co-ordination between rail and local and cross-border bus services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre and Foyle Street Bus Centre via the iconic Peace Bridge.

“Investing in rail connectivity is key to delivering greener and cleaner transport but it also opens up opportunities for connectivity and economic growth.

“The completion of works on this exciting project will offer further opportunities to drive continued growth in passenger numbers on the Derry line and exploit the tourism and economic potential of rail in the North-West.”

Funding for the project was also provided by the Irish government.

The Republic's Minister of Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, said he was delighted that the project had been completed.

“Although we are currently asking people to restrict their movements to tackle Covid-19, we must continue to develop our transport system in a sustainable way.

“When circumstances allow, this integrated transport hub will play an important role in facilitating cross-border connectivity through improved public transport.

“It will also play a key role as an active travel centre for the network of greenways planned for the North-West.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: ‘‘The North-West Transport Hub is a valuable asset for the city, and I am delighted that work has now completed.

“This major project represents a significant milestone in the future of both Derry~Londonderry and public transport, and demonstrates how bus and rail travel, along with walking and cycling, are fundamental to supporting a healthy, sustainable and responsible recovery from the pandemic.

‘‘I would like to thank our funders for their support and essential funding to deliver this major project, and to acknowledge the work of the Translink project team and our construction partners Farrans.

“I would also like to thank the community and commuters of the North-West for their support and patience and look forward to seeing many more of you travelling with us as we come through this pandemic.”