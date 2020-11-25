Police appeal after a man is shot in his own home last night

Contact
A man is in hospital following a shooting in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
Police said that at about 110.30pm, a man in his 30s heard a knock at the front door of his house in the Churchlands Road area of County Derry.
The man did not open the door and it was then that two shots were fired through the door and struck him.
He has been taken to hospital for his injuries, police said.
The PSNI said two men were seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area following the incident.
Police have described the shooting as a 'brutal attack for which there is no justification'.
"There is no place for attacks such as this in our society," they added.
Police have appealed for information about the shooting.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.