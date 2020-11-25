Contact

Police appeal after a man is shot in his own home last night

Victim hit by two bullets

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Police said that at about 110.30pm, a man in his 30s heard a knock at the front door of his house in the Churchlands Road area of County Derry.

The man did not open the door and it was then that two shots were fired through the door and struck him.

He has been taken to hospital for his injuries, police said.

The PSNI said two men were seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area following the incident.

Police have described the shooting as a 'brutal attack for which there is no justification'.

"There is no place for attacks such as this in our society," they added.

Police have appealed for information about the shooting.

