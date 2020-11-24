Derry named by prestigious Time Out website as one of top 10 places to visit in Europe

Contact
It's been a very tough year for Derry's tourism industry.
However, at last, there's a bit of good news.
The world-renowned Time Out travel website has named Derry as one of the '10 emerging European cities to check out in 2021'.
As the travel sector worldwide continues to deal with the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there is hope that 2021 will be much brighter year and to have such a recommendation from Time Out website is a big boost to Derry.
The city is fourth in the 'Top 10' list.
The city at the top of the list is Batumi in Georgia.
It's followed by Baku in Azerbaijan and Bydgoszcz in Poland.
Derry is then fourth in the list of the '10 emerging European cities to check out in 2021'.
The cities in the list are: Kutná Hora in Czech Republic; Ljubljana in Slovenia; Matera in Italy; Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina; Sibiu in Romania; and Sofia in Bulgaria.
