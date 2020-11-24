£30,000 secured for major upgrade of a play park in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced a plan for new inclusive equipment and surfacing at Strathfoyle Play Area.

It ties in with Disability Awareness Week NI which will take place from Monday 30th November to Friday 4th December.

A £30,000 grant has been secured by Derry City and Strabane District Council through the Department for Communities' Access and Inclusion Programme, which aims include improving access to active recreation venues for all, making them more inclusive and increasing participation by people with disabilities.

It follows on from a presentation made by Enagh Youth Forum at Council's Environment and Regeneration committee in January this year.

Equipment will be selected in full consultation with EYF, with initial meetings to start the design process taking place in December before work on the site is anticipated to get underway in Spring.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, welcomed the announcement.

"I'm really delighted to hear that this work will take place at Strathfoyle Play Area which will make it inclusive for all.

"I was Chair of the Environment and Regeneration committee when we heard directly from the young people of Enagh Youth Forum about this issue, and I was really struck by their message.

"I would like to thank them for the work they have done, and I look forward to this process getting underway."

Louise Boyce, Council's Access and Inclusion Co-ordinator, said: "Council are dedicated to putting inclusion at the heart of our services, and we have worked with Enagh Youth Forum to address their concerns.

"Through the Department for Communities' Access and Inclusion Programme, we want to deliver on making Strathfoyle Play Area somewhere that all of our young people can enjoy."

Helen Turton, Council's Play Development Officer, added: "As part of our play provision we want to ensure our play areas are welcoming and inclusive for all people to socialise together and enjoy physical exercise.

"This work will upgrade the play facility which was initially constructed in 2017. It has been well-loved by the Strathfoyle community, and this additional work will be of benefit to everyone in the local area."