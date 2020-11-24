Court told that a man whose body was found in Derry on Sunday is believed to have died several weeks beforehand

A man whose body was found in a flat in Derry on Sunday is believed to have died several weeks beforehand, a court was told today.

The man's body was found at a flat in Bayview Terrace in the city centre.

A woman appeared at Derry Magistrates Court this morning charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse in connection with the case.

The court was told that the accused, 35-year-old Catherine Young, is a former partner of the deceased man.

A police officer said that Young, who is originally from Ballymoney, was released from a mental health hospital last week.

She is accused of stealing a car and travelling to Derry on Sunday.

The officer said that police received a call from a woman in England on Sunday saying that the defendant, who was a friend of her's, had posted a message on Facebook saying that she was about to 'throw herself in the River Foyle'.

Police had a previous address for the defendant at Bayview Terrace in Derry.

When officers arrived at that address as part of their investigation into trying to find Young, they found the remains of the man in a bedroom.

The officer said the body showed 'severe' signs of decomposition.

The officer said that CCTV footage showed Young outside the flat of her former partner at Bayview Terrace on Sunday and going through mail in a communal area of the complex.

Later on Sunday, police located Young after she was involved in a road traffic accident.

She was taken to hospital and the officer said that she was found to have a bank card belonging to the deceased man on her possession.

The officer said that Young asked police if they knew why she had 'killed' the man found in the flat.

The officer said that Young was initially arrested for murder but that their investigations had shown that she was not responsible for the man's death, which is believed to have been natural causes.

However, the officer told the court that police believe Young knew that the man was dead after looking through a window of the flat and given her comments to officers.

A defence solicitor said the only evidence against Young was the CCTV footage of her outside the flat at the weekend.

The solicitor said there was no evidence that she was inside the property or had looked through the window.

He added that the defendant admitted taking the deceased man's bank card.

However, he said she denied stealing the vehicle and claimed that the owner of the car gave her permission to use it.

The solicitor said there was a 'dearth of evidence' against Young in relation to the allegation that she knew her former partner was dead.

He stressed that she was 'in no way responsible' for his death.

The police officer agreed with this, saying they believed the man had died around the end of October/early November when Young was in hospital.

The solicitor said Young's only previous convictions had been for motoring offences and applied for her to be released on bail.

The bail application was agreed and she was released on her own bail of £750, with a number of conditions, including that she must reside at an address approved by police and must wear an electrcnic tag.

Young is due to appear in court again via video link on December 10.