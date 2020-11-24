Magherafelt law firm to challenge Executive over youth sport

A Magherafelt law firm has said they intend to lodge proceedings for a Judicial Review if they do not remove restrictions on children's outdoor sport.

John J McNally & Co Solicitors have branded the decision to continue a policy that prohibits children to play outdoor sports as 'flawed and unlawful'.

"In March of this year, the lives of our children were turned upside down," they said.

"The cruel and bitter irony is however that it is not the Covid 19 virus that is harming our children, it is society’s response to the pandemic that is damaging the physical and mental health of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community.



"The decision of the NI executive on Thursday evening to continue to prohibit children to play sport outdoors, outside of a school environment, is an unconscionable continuation of a flawed and unlawful policy.

"This decision was taken without consideration of the impact on children, without publication of any evidence that children’s sport outside contributes to the spread of the virus and crucially without consultation with statutory agencies tasked with the protection of children’s rights.



"Our children have been left terrified, traumatised and stigmatised by society’s response to the pandemic, and the decision of the executive to extend the ban on participation in their sport will visit further physical and emotional harm upon them.



"For many children, they are now facing the bleak prospect of a full year without access to the sports that they love, sports that give them such welcome relief from the stress of the pandemic.

"They cannot be compensated for the loss of a year of their childhood. Children are now facing a winter constrained within their family homes, glued to TV and computer screens."

The firm have also said the Executive's decision is a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and warned they would begin proceedings for a Judicial Review if it is not reversed.

"It is now time to give our children a voice," they added.

"I have today placed the NI executive on notice that, in the event that they do not immediately remove the prohibition on children’s outdoor sport, proceedings for a Judicial Review of their decision will be lodged in the High Court this week, prior to the commencement of the latest restrictions on Friday."