Special winter packs to be distributed by community groups to older people in Derry

Special winter packs are to be distributed to older people living in Derry.

The delivery of the packs is being organised by a number of local community groups.

Among those involved in the initiative are Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, the Old Library Trust, the Cathedral Youth Club and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

The packs will be made up of a number of useful items to help elderly people through the difficult winter months.

Anyone who knows someone who could benefit from one of the packs is asked to contact any of the community groups directly.