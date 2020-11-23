Special concert to be held at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry in Christmas week

A special concert is to be held at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry in the week leading up to Christmas.

The concert on Monday, December 21, will feature some of the local area's best known performers.

These include George Hutton, Roisin Rice, Anne Marie Hickey and Plunkett McGartland.

The concert is being billed as a celebration of Christmas in scripture and song.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the concert will be available to watch online only.

It begins at 9pm and check out St Eugene's Cathedral's website for details on how to watch the concert.