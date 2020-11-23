Health chiefs unable to say how many patients contracted Covid-19 after entering Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Contact
Health chiefs are not able to say how many people contracted Covid-19 after entering Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton recently submitted a written question at Stormont, asking the Minister of Health, Robin Swann, how many patients who have entered tested negative for Covid-19 when they entered the local hospital but who then then subsequently tested positive for the disease whilst in hospital care.
However, in responding to the local politician's question, Mr Swann said he not have those details.
The Minister said: "Information on the number of patients admitted with a negative test on admission, but that subsequently test positive for COVID-19 whilst in Altnagelvin Hospital is not available."
Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Executive today agreed a multi-million pound support package to help people hit by tightened Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
From Friday, non-essential shops and businesses will close for two weeks, as part of tougher measures across NI.
The executive had pledged to provide additional financial support to businesses forced to close.
The immediate package will be worth about £338m, while £150m is being set aside for longer-term rates relief.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy set out full details of the plan in the assembly this afternoon.
It came as three more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of deaths to 936.
A further 280 people tested positive.
