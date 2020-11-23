Derry school flies US flag at half mast to mark the anniversary of JFK's assassination

Contact
The US flag is flown at half mast at Foyle College.
A Derry school yesterday flew a US flag at half mast to mark the anniversary of the assassination of President John F Kennedy.
The former President was shot dead in Dallas on November 22, 1963, at the age of 56.
On that day, US soldiers based in Derry flew their flag at half mast.
The site of the former base is now occupied by the new campus of Foyle College.
The school was presented with the flag by members of the US NavComm Londonderry Alumni Association who commemorate links between the soldiers and Derry.
Each year since, the flag has been flown at half mast on the day that President Kennedy was killed.
A spokesperson for Foyle College said: “We raised the American flag at half mast to mark the anniversary of J.F. Kennedy’s assassination on this day, 22nd November, 1963.
“This very flag was flying at the base when President Kennedy was assassinated, and was presented to our school by US NavComm Londonderry Alumni Association.”
The US army base was set up in Derry during the Second World War.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Minister is pictured with from left to right Brian McCool, Farrans Contruction and Stevie Collins, GRAHAM Construction.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.