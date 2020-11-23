New documentary about Martin McGuinness to be shown this week as part of the Foyle Film Festival

Contact
Martin McGuinness
The Foyle Film Festival will this week screen a new documentary on the life and career of Martin McGuinness.
Directed by Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig, 'Martin McGuinness - I Fought, I Made Peace, I Made Politics,' features interviews and personal memories from political colleagues, opponents, family and friends.
The film, being screened in partnership with the Belfast Film Festival, sheds new light on the life and career of a controversial political figure and a man who played a key role the peace process.
It will be screened on Wednesday, November 25, at 8pm.
For details on how to watch, go to the Foyle Film Festival website.
