Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry school pays tribute to its popular lollipop man after he passes away

Seamus Loughrey was a hugely popular figure at Long Tower Primary School

Derry school pays tribute to its popular lollipop man after he passes away

Seamus passed away last week.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry primary school has paid tribute to its lollipop man who has died.

Seamus Loughrey passed away last week.

The Creggan man had worked as a lollipop man at Long Tower Primary School for many years.

He was hugely popular with pupils and staff at the school and was well-known for his cheery personality.

A spokesperson for the school said they had been 'blessed' to have Seamus in their presence.

“On behalf of the entire school community, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Seamus in this difficult time.

"We were truly blessed to have him as part of our school day.”

The local man was buried on Saturday following a service at St Mary's Church in Creggan.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie