Derry school pays tribute to its popular lollipop man after he passes away

Seamus passed away last week.
A Derry primary school has paid tribute to its lollipop man who has died.
Seamus Loughrey passed away last week.
The Creggan man had worked as a lollipop man at Long Tower Primary School for many years.
He was hugely popular with pupils and staff at the school and was well-known for his cheery personality.
A spokesperson for the school said they had been 'blessed' to have Seamus in their presence.
“On behalf of the entire school community, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Seamus in this difficult time.
"We were truly blessed to have him as part of our school day.”
The local man was buried on Saturday following a service at St Mary's Church in Creggan.
