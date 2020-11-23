New discussions held about developing rail services from Derry to other parts of Ireland

Contact
A meeting was held at the weekend to discuss an All-Ireland rail service for the north west.
Foyle MLA Martina Anderson attended the meeting, which discussed the role of rail playing a major part in connectivity, sustainability and economic development for the region.
The meeting focused on the potential for extending the Derry line to Letterkenny and Strabane.
It also looked at links further south into places such as Sligo.
Derry's new transport hub is due to be fully operational by the end of the month.
There have been calls recently for local rail services to be developed further.
Ms Anderson urged the Transport Ministers north and south to work together to develop improved services.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The court was told that an attempt was made to set the stolen car on fire at Miller Street close to a primary school entrance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.