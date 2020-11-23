New discussions held about developing rail services from Derry to other parts of Ireland

A meeting was held at the weekend to discuss an All-Ireland rail service for the north west.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson attended the meeting, which discussed the role of rail playing a major part in connectivity, sustainability and economic development for the region.

The meeting focused on the potential for extending the Derry line to Letterkenny and Strabane.

It also looked at links further south into places such as Sligo.

Derry's new transport hub is due to be fully operational by the end of the month.

There have been calls recently for local rail services to be developed further.

Ms Anderson urged the Transport Ministers north and south to work together to develop improved services.