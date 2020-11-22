Police appeal for information after two men try to hijack vehicles in Derry

Police are appealing for information regarding an attempted hijacking in the Waterside area of Derry between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report of two men attempting to hijack several vehicles as they drove along Rossdowney Road towards the roundabout at Crescent Link Retail Park.

If you have have any information or dashcam footage which could assist police with their enquiries please contact 101 quoting reference 1187-21/11/20.

Information can also be passed on through the reporting section on the PSNI's website, or by contacting the Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.