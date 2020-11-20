Housing Executive issues safety warning over shower unit installed in thousands of their properties

Contact
The Housing Executive has issued a warning following safety concerns over a type of shower unit installed in thousands of their properties.
Following a recent incident at a property in north Belfast, the Housing Executive has instigated a programme to inspect homes where a specific model of shower unit have been installed.
No other details about the incident in Belfast have been released.
Only properties fitted with the Triton Safeguard+ shower unit, produced between May 2014 and December 2016, are the subject of these inspections.
The Housing Executive has met with the manufacturer, Triton Showers, and is able to confirm that the units were fitted in 5,000 of its properties.
It is not know if, or how many of these units, are installed in Housing Executive properties in Derry.
A spokesperson for Housing Executive said; “We want to reassure our tenants that their health and safety is paramount.
“Following the incident last week, we have moved to identify potential showers that could be affected and over the course of the next weeks, we will notify those tenants whose homes have had these shower units installed from 2014 to 2016.
“This potential issue only affects a single, individual shower, the Safeguard + unit, produced from May 2014 to December 2016 and only causes problems in a very small percentage of cases.
“Engineers from Triton provide an internal fix for the shower unit on site so these units do not need to be removed.
“We will be contact with tenants, but if anyone is concerned they can check the shower unit themselves.
“Each shower has code at the underside of the unit and those affected will have a code that begins with CSGPO and the date code will also be stamped as month and year - for example, 05/14.
“Only showers dated 05/14 to 12/16 are possibly affected.
“If you have a shower unit of this exact type which is showing any signs of overheating, or which displays discolouration to the cover, please turn the unit off at the corded switch and contact us immediately.
“Otherwise, the unit is still safe to use.
“No other Triton shower is affected.
“If you have any concerns, please contact us on 0344 892 0900 and we can arrange for the unit to be assessed.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.