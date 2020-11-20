Derry Christmas tree farm takes the 'difficult but necessary' decision not to open this year

A popular Christmas Tree farm in County Derry will not open this year.

Each year, hundreds of people visit Carn Na Coille Christmas Tree Farm in Eglinton to choose their 'real' tree for the festive season.

For many local families, the annual visit to the farm has become a big part of their Christmas tradition.

However, sadly, they will be unable to visit this year because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Carn Na Coille Christmas Tree Farm said that with the situation changing rapidly in relation to the Covid-19 restrictions, they have taken the 'difficult but necessary' decision to close the business for the Christmas period of 2020.

"The health and well-being of our team, our customers and their families is of the upmost importance to us," the spokesperson said.

"We wish you, your friends and family a very Happy and Safe Christmas.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your custom over the years.

"We would still encourage our customers to “Keep It Real” and support local retailers when buying their real Christmas this year.

"On behalf of the Cairn Na Coille team, thank you for your co-operation and understanding," the spokesperson added.

The decision not to open the local Christmas tree farm will also come as a blow to charities.

Each year, the farm chooses two local charities to receive a percentage of each tree sale.