Another man arrested in connection with an incident in Derry during which a postal van was robbed

Another man has been arrested in connection with a number of incidents in Derry yesterday.
Shortly before 8.45am, it was reported two men stole a Silver Fiesta from outside a house in the Clon Elagh area.
A few minutes after it was stolen it was reported it was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Buncrana Road before making off.
At around 9.25am two men driving a silver Fiesta approached the driver of the postal van in the Bligh's Gardens area in Creggan and threatened him before removing parcels and making off towards the Bogside.
The Silver Fiesta was the subsequently abandoned at Miller Street where an attempt was made to set it on fire.
A man arrested yesterday morning in connection with both incidents.
Today, police said another man, aged 31, was also arrested yesterday in connection with the incidents.
The PSNI said both men remain in custody.
