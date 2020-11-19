Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man threatened by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, during an incident in Derry

Police appeal for information about incident earlier this week

police

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information after a man was threatened in the Westway area of Derry on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Donnell said: “It was reported that at 5:50am the man was leaving his home when he was approached by 3 males, one of whom is believed to have been armed with a handgun, and threats made to both him and has family.

“We have been conducting enquiries in the area over the last few days and it is evident that the community are rightly shocked and angry at this incident.

"The investigation is at an early stage however police would appeal for any witnesses who may have been in the Westway area that morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward and provide the information to police via 101 quoting reference  392  17/11/20.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie