Man threatened by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, during an incident in Derry

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information after a man was threatened in the Westway area of Derry on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Donnell said: “It was reported that at 5:50am the man was leaving his home when he was approached by 3 males, one of whom is believed to have been armed with a handgun, and threats made to both him and has family.

“We have been conducting enquiries in the area over the last few days and it is evident that the community are rightly shocked and angry at this incident.

"The investigation is at an early stage however police would appeal for any witnesses who may have been in the Westway area that morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward and provide the information to police via 101 quoting reference 392 17/11/20.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”