Arrest made following Portstewart thefts

Police have made an arrest following a series of thefts in the Swilly Close, Swilly Drive and Swilly Green areas of Portstewart in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A pair of designer sunglasses and a bicycle were taken during the incident, but the bicycle has since been returned.
A police spokesperson said: “Following reports of a series of thefts in the Swilly Close, Swilly Green and Swilly Drive area of Portstewart on 17th November, an arrest has been made and a bicycle recovered.
“If you witness a crime or notice any suspicious behaviour, please feel reassured that you can contact us and get the assistance you need.
“Please call the non-emergency number 101 or in the case of an emergency call 999. Alternatively, a report can also be made using the online reporting form via http://ow.ly/Qs6b50CoUdP.
“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://ow.ly/mwHC50CoUdR.”
