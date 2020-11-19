Car stolen and postal van robbed during a spate of incidents in Derry this morning

Contact
Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following a number of linked incidents in Derry this morning.
Shortly before 8:45am it was reported that two men stole a Silver Fiesta from outside a house in the Clon Elagh area.
A few minutes after it was stolen it was reported this car collided with another vehicle on Buncrana Road before making off.
It is then believed that around 9:25am two men driving a silver Fiesta approached the driver of the postal van in the Bligh's Lane area and threatened him before removing parcels and making off towards the Bogside.
The Silver Fiesta was the subsequently abandoned at Miller Street where an attempt was made to set it on fire.
A man has since been arrested in connection with these incidents and is currently in custody.
Enquiries into all incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101 or in the case of an emergency call 999.
Alternatively, a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
