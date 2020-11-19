Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Car stolen and postal van robbed during a spate of incidents in Derry this morning

Police appeal for information about incidents

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following a number of linked incidents in Derry this morning.

Shortly before 8:45am it was reported that two men stole a Silver Fiesta from outside a house in the Clon Elagh area.

A few minutes after it was stolen it was reported this car collided with another vehicle on Buncrana Road before making off.

It is then believed that around 9:25am two men driving a silver Fiesta approached the driver of the postal van in the Bligh's Lane area and threatened him before removing parcels and making off towards the Bogside.

The Silver Fiesta was the subsequently abandoned at Miller Street where an attempt was made to set it on fire.

A man has since been arrested in connection with these incidents and is currently in custody.

Enquiries into all incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101 or in the case of an emergency call 999.

Alternatively, a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie