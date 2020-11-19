Man arrested after post van robbed in Derry this morning

A man was arrested after a postal van was robbed in Derry this morning.

It is believed the incident is linked to the theft of a car in the Skeoge Road area of the city.

Shortly before 8.45am, it was reported two men stole a Silver Fiesta from outside a house in the Clon Elagh area.

A few minutes after it was stolen it was reported it was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Buncrana Road before making off.

At around 9:25am two men driving a silver Fiesta approached the driver of the postal van in the Bligh's Gardens area in Creggan and threatened him before removing parcels and making off towards the Bogside.

The Silver Fiesta was the subsequently abandoned at Miller Street where an attempt was made to set it on fire.

Police say a man arrested in connection with both incidents remains in custody.