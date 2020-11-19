Contact

New walking initiative launched in Derry to help keep people's spirits

Everyone welcome to come along and join in the wee danders

LARCC Devil's Bit Christmas Walk

A new walking initiative is being launched in Derry to get people out and about during these tough times.

The North West Community Network is organising a number of socially-distanced walks in Derry.

The walks will take place on November 24, December 2 and December 8.

Anyone interested in talking part is asked to meet outside the Holywell Trust building at Bishop Street at 10am on each morning.

The walks are being organised in partnership with the Cathedral Youth Club and the Foyle Women's Group.

