New walking initiative launched in Derry to help keep people's spirits

Contact
A new walking initiative is being launched in Derry to get people out and about during these tough times.
The North West Community Network is organising a number of socially-distanced walks in Derry.
The walks will take place on November 24, December 2 and December 8.
Anyone interested in talking part is asked to meet outside the Holywell Trust building at Bishop Street at 10am on each morning.
The walks are being organised in partnership with the Cathedral Youth Club and the Foyle Women's Group.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of the small white van, which was observed entering and exiting the Coneyburrow Estate in Lifford between 7.30pm and 7.40pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.