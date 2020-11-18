Plans put forward for 14 new apartments in the heart of Derry's city centre

Contact
The new apartments would be built on the floors above the Centra store at Waterloo Place.
Plans have been submitted to create 14 'contemporary' apartments in the heart of Derry's city centre.
The proposals would see the transformation of a building at Waterloo Place.
The ground floor of the building is currently occupied by a Centra convenience store.
The owners of the building, a company called Chester Properties, now want to convert the top two floors of the property into six apartments.
They have also applied for planning permission to build a two-storey extension to the rear of the building which would house a further eight apartments.
In its planning application to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the company says that the proposed development would provide 'contemporary inner city' residential accommodation.
They say the apartments will enjoy views over the city and the River Foyle, and that the materials used would compliment the surrounding historic buildings.
The application for the apartments is now being considered by the local council's planning department.
