Forecasters warn of very strong winds tonight

Forecasters have warned of a windy night ahead.
It is forecast that west to northwest winds will reach average speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.
The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.
A marine and small craft warning is also in place.
The warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 2am tomorrow.
