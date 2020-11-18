Contact

Derry's council looking for participants for a new IT training course

Initiative will involve a placement with a local company

MDA PC room

The course will provide participants with the latest IT skills.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District District Council, in conjunction with the North West Regional College, is offering a course to those interested in training for a career in the information technology (IT) sector.  

The course offers industry recognised qualifications delivered over 13 weeks with a four-week work placement with a local company.

On completion of the course, which is funded by the Department for the Economy, there is a guaranteed job interview. 

To apply you will need a HNC/D or a degree in any discipline.

For further information or to apply, contact Eileen on 07595216249 or email eileen.mcgrinder@derrystrabane.com.

