Derry's council looking for participants for a new IT training course

Contact
The course will provide participants with the latest IT skills.
Derry City and Strabane District District Council, in conjunction with the North West Regional College, is offering a course to those interested in training for a career in the information technology (IT) sector.
The course offers industry recognised qualifications delivered over 13 weeks with a four-week work placement with a local company.
On completion of the course, which is funded by the Department for the Economy, there is a guaranteed job interview.
To apply you will need a HNC/D or a degree in any discipline.
For further information or to apply, contact Eileen on 07595216249 or email eileen.mcgrinder@derrystrabane.com.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of the small white van, which was observed entering and exiting the Coneyburrow Estate in Lifford between 7.30pm and 7.40pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.