Limavady security alerts condemned

Local representatives have condemned two security alerts which took place within days of each other in a County Derry town last week.

Homes were evacuated in the Woodlands Walk area of Limavady following the discovery of a suspicious object on Saturday morning.

The nearby Roe Valley Leisure Centre was made available as a rest centre for those evacuated while PSNI officers and ATO attended the scene.

The device was found to be an elaborate hoax and was taken away for further examination.

Local councillor Brenda Chivers has condemned those responsible for the disruption.

“This is senseless behaviour. It shows little regard for the community, key workers, emergency services and health workers at a time when people are already dealing with very stressful situations,” she said.

“Those responsible for these incidents have absolutely nothing to offer our society. These actions need to end immediately.

“I appeal for anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Saturday's security alert was the second in the town in as many days, following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Mount Eden area of the town on Thursday night.

Thursday's alert was also found to be an elaborate hoax.

Inspector O'Brien appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

“I would like to thank the local community and especially those directly impacted for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe,” he said.

“Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 601 14/11/20.

"You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”