Housing Executive plans to convert listed building on Derry's Shipquay Street into emergency accommodation

Contact
The plans would see a listed building on Shipquay Street converted into emergency accommodation.
The Housing Executive is looking to convert a listed building on Derry's Shipquay Street into emergency accommodation for up to 14 people.
The social housing body recently submitted an application for planning permission for its proposals for the building at 8 Shipquay Street.
The plans would involve the retention of the ground floor of the building as a retail unit.
At present, the rest of the building is made up of offices.
However, under the 'change of use' proposals submitted by the Housing Executive, these offices would be turned into a total of 14 self-contained bedrooms which would provide 'supported emergency accommodation'.
The plans also include the creation of a 'warden's office' in the building.
The proposals, which were submitted last month, are currently being considered by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Oonagh Quigg, SPRING Social Prescriber and Philip Kincaid, a Housing Executive tenant from the Fountain area
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.