Housing Executive plans to convert listed building on Derry's Shipquay Street into emergency accommodation

The Housing Executive is looking to convert a listed building on Derry's Shipquay Street into emergency accommodation for up to 14 people.

The social housing body recently submitted an application for planning permission for its proposals for the building at 8 Shipquay Street.

The plans would involve the retention of the ground floor of the building as a retail unit.

At present, the rest of the building is made up of offices.

However, under the 'change of use' proposals submitted by the Housing Executive, these offices would be turned into a total of 14 self-contained bedrooms which would provide 'supported emergency accommodation'.

The plans also include the creation of a 'warden's office' in the building.

The proposals, which were submitted last month, are currently being considered by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department.