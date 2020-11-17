Derry's Mayor issues a warning after he is targetted by scammers

Derry's Mayor is being targetted by scammers.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has warned people to ignore an email they may receive from him.

Cllr Tierney said: "If you get an email from me from this address - executivecouncil1.uk@gmail.com - and this message - cllr , are you free at the moment? - please delete immediately as it’s a scam."

The PSNI have recently warned of an increase in the number of scamming cases they are dealing with.