Work to begin on the construction of a path at the bottom of an iconic Donegal mountain

Contact
Work is to begin this spring on the construction of a path at the foot of Errigal mountain which will include works being carried out on the rough terrain at the base of the iconic landmark, according to local councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.
The councillor described it as the culmination of efforts which has been ongoing for many years by interested stakeholders.
Speaking on Highland radio, the Rosses-based councillor said: "Work is to begin in March on the construction of a path at the bottom of Errigal mountain and this is fantastic, encouraging news and recognises all the stakeholders that has been involved in this from the very, very begining.
"The credit has to be given to those who have been working on this for a very,very long time and put a mountain of work into it, and also especially Donegal County Council, as well, who has been very much a driver in this."
He said that there was talk among the committee about developing other proposals particular to the area. He said that the mountain was located near Loch Altan where there is a lovely area to walk and the remains of a castle.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Neil McCafferty contracted Covid-19 after being admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital with a gall bladder infection.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.