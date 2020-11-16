Bullying is everyone's problem, not just those directly affected by it

Contact
Pupils at St Eugene's Primary School who took part in the odd socks days today. Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
Schools in Derry are taking part in a range of anti-bullying projects this week.
Anti-Bullying Week, which is in its 11th year, will employ a new theme in 2020; ‘United Against Bullying’, which has been inspired by the cohesiveness of society during the Covid-19 outbreak.
And despite new restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, the week will still be jam-packed with online resources, activities, campaigns and more.
Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink and Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland (SBNI).
NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children's Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education.
Collectively, the member organisations and sponsors today encouraged children to join their classmates in celebrating their differences by embracing an Odd Socks Day to kick off the week.
A creative competition will also join the line up during the week, urging children to tap into their imaginations and get artistic, while a host of school resources, a social media toolkit detailing ways to get involved, and much more will ensure the week sends a message loud and clear that bullying has no place in our society.
Deirdre McAliskey, Assistant Director at the National Children’s Bureau, hosts of the NIABF and organisers of Anti-Bullying Week, said: “This year, more than ever, we have experienced the inspirational capacity that society has when it comes together to tackle a common challenge.
"By channelling our power for good, through shared efforts and collective responsibility, we can reduce bullying together.
"We want children and young people to parents, carers, teachers and politicians to all play a role in uniting against bullying. This is everyone’s business, not just those directly affected.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Neil McCafferty contracted Covid-19 after being admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital with a gall bladder infection.
Older People North West - Age Concern has been praised for its support for elderly people in the local area.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.