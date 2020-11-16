Bullying is everyone's problem, not just those directly affected by it

Schools in Derry are taking part in a range of anti-bullying projects this week.

Anti-Bullying Week, which is in its 11th year, will employ a new theme in 2020; ‘United Against Bullying’, which has been inspired by the cohesiveness of society during the Covid-19 outbreak.

And despite new restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, the week will still be jam-packed with online resources, activities, campaigns and more.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink and Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland (SBNI).

NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children's Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education.

Collectively, the member organisations and sponsors today encouraged children to join their classmates in celebrating their differences by embracing an Odd Socks Day to kick off the week.

A creative competition will also join the line up during the week, urging children to tap into their imaginations and get artistic, while a host of school resources, a social media toolkit detailing ways to get involved, and much more will ensure the week sends a message loud and clear that bullying has no place in our society.

Deirdre McAliskey, Assistant Director at the National Children’s Bureau, hosts of the NIABF and organisers of Anti-Bullying Week, said: “This year, more than ever, we have experienced the inspirational capacity that society has when it comes together to tackle a common challenge.

"By channelling our power for good, through shared efforts and collective responsibility, we can reduce bullying together.

"We want children and young people to parents, carers, teachers and politicians to all play a role in uniting against bullying. This is everyone’s business, not just those directly affected.”