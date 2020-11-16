Free fishing event being held in Derry this weekend as part of International Men's Day

Contact
A free fishing competition will be held in Derry this weekend.
The competition will take place this Saturday, November 21, from 10am - 2pm at Creggan Country Park.
Spaces are limited so please contact Mary on 07597039520 to book a place.
The competition is being organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum as part of International Men's Day.
