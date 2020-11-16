Derry groups honoured for how they have supported people during the coronavirus pandemic

Contact

Older People North West - Age Concern has been praised for its support for elderly people in the local area.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has extended his best wishes to two local community projects who have been shortlisted for the 2020 IPB Insurance Pride of Place Awards.

The awards promote and celebrate the best in community development and recognise the selfless efforts of people in making their local area a better place to live, work and socialise.

Older People North West - Age Concern in Derry, and Learmount Dementia Hub have both been selected from hundreds of entries as finalists in the virtual ceremony which takes place on Saturday, November 21.

Ireland's largest Community Awards will this year honour communities across the island for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Wishing the groups the very best of luck, Mayor Tierney said that both organisations had made an invaluable contribution to their communities.

"I am absolutely delighted to see such worthy organizations shortlisted for the Pride of Place Awards," he declared.

"The community response to the Covid19 crisis has been truly remarkable here in Derry and Strabane, and both these groups have had a key role in meeting the very different needs of people living in both urban and rural areas."

