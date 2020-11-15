Great response to appeal from Derry gym owner for gifts for families facing a tough Christmas

A Derry husband and wife have teamed up to grant the Christmas wishes of 170 local children.

Danny Glenn, of Uturn Fitness, and his wife, Eve, owner of Lavender and Lilies boutique, are working with local charity, Kinship Care, to make this year special for youngsters who may be facing a challenging time.

Their small Christmas wishes for LOL Dolls and Paw Patrol pyjamas were placed on the Christmas tree at Uturn Fitness and gym goers and members of the public have been choosing a wish and making them come true.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response to the appeal," said Mr Glenn.

"My Facebook has been inundated with messages.

"It started as helping 32 children and within a few hours all the wishes were gone.

"We have gone back to Kinship Care twice asking for more."

The local business community has also got on board to help and Emma McGuinness of Bambino Bags and Ciara Lyle of Little Darlings Boutique are donating baby hampers for babies and toddlers.

This isn't the first time Uturn Gym has helped the local community.

Earlier this year members raised enough money to provide local care homes with 22 Facebook portals so residents could video call their loved ones.

"If anyone would like to help they can do so by contacting Uturn Fitness by Danny Glenn Facebook page and we will be happy to help them," said Danny.

The next fundraiser will be for Foyle Foodbank who provide food parcels to people in need.

Plans are also underway for local businessman and Uturn member. Dermott Hegarty. to cook 150 meals for food bank users on Christmas Day.

Danny added: "If any local businesses want to get involved to donate food that would be amazing and it may mean Dermott can cook for even more people and give them the Christmas dinner they deserve.

"This has been such a hard year for so many people and it has taught us a lot.

"But it's not fair that any child should miss out at Christmas,” added the local man.