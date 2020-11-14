Almost £3,000 raised to help the search for the young Derry man who entered the River Foyle this week

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the efforts to find a young Derry man who entered the River Foyle this week.

Conchúr Doherty entered the local river in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A major search has been ongoing in recent days.

Conchúr's family have asked people walking along the river front to keep an eye out for anything.

He is 5ft 5 slim build, with short brown hair which is heavy on top.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a long ¾ length navy coat, grey hoodie and navy Nike trainers with white soles.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the search efforts.

The appeal has been set up by representatives from Gaelscoil na Daroige, an Irish language primary school which Conchúr attended.

The appeal has already raised almost £3,000.

You can make a donation here - https://bit.ly/3lsv5Lg

Meanwhile, Foyle Search and Rescue has issued guidelines for anyone helping with the search.

A spokesperson for the local rescue charity offered the following guidance:

In the event of finding any items of clothing DO NOT TOUCH or even remove them. Please contact the PSNI on 101 who will in turn alert Foyle Search & Rescue or may come and recover the item.

If the item of interest is in the water, stay close enough to keep an eye on it but do not go any closer. If the object is moving, try and walk along with it. Contact 101 who will in turn alert Foyle Search and Rescue. Tell the operator the direction the object is floating in.

If you find Conchur’s body, please do not go any closer or attempt to move him. Dial 999 who will alert Foyle Search and Rescue, who will respond and recover Conchur.

Your own safety is paramount:

• Always stay in a group of at least 2 & let someone know the area you are searching and notify them when you have completed your search.

• Please wear appropriate warm and waterproof clothing for the weather conditions.

• Please wear a high-vis bib if possible, to enable you to be easily identifiable.

• If you have access to a pole such as a brush shaft or walking stick please use it to test the ground in front of you.

• Always carry a fully charged mobile phone.

• Be careful along the river’s edge. Search between the rivers edge and the high water line, NOT along the water line.

• If you approach rocks or large trees, try to walk around, not over, unless this means going too close to the edge.

• DO NOT enter the Glar/mud. You may become stuck & need help. Glar is dangerous.

• DO NOT wade or enter the water.

• DO NOT cross over any railings onto the river side, under any circumstances.

• DO NOT cross over onto or walk along the railway tracks.

• Check the Tidal Tables and Weather forecast prior to commencing any search.

• It is recommend that persons searching near the water’s edge wear a Life Jacket

• Please remember that the River Bank is dangerous and extremely hazardous after dark, but we would advise against searching in the dark. If you are, stay in well-lit areas and carry a torch.

• Please let us know if you have any medical conditions like asthma, epilepsy or a heart condition

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 please adhere to the guidelines avoid gathering in large groups, wear a mask, keep 2 meters apart and wash/sanitise your hands.







