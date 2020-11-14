Homes evacuated in Limavady security alert

Contact
Homes have been evacuated following a security alert in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady.
The alert is the second to take place in the town in a number of days, after an elaborate hoax was discovered in the Mount Eden area of the town on Thursday night.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Limavady following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Woodland Walk area this morning.
"A number of homes in the area have been evacuated, and the Roe Valley Leisure Centre is being made available as a rest centre.
"A numbers of cordons have been put in place in the Roe Mill Road/Ballyquin Road area.
"There are no further details at this time."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.