Homes evacuated in Limavady security alert

Homes have been evacuated following a security alert in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady.

The alert is the second to take place in the town in a number of days, after an elaborate hoax was discovered in the Mount Eden area of the town on Thursday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Limavady following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Woodland Walk area this morning.

"A number of homes in the area have been evacuated, and the Roe Valley Leisure Centre is being made available as a rest centre.

"A numbers of cordons have been put in place in the Roe Mill Road/Ballyquin Road area.

"There are no further details at this time."