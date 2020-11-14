Calls for more safety measures on a busy Derry road after another crash last night

Contact
The car crashed into a roundabout last night.
A councillor has called for a safety review after another crash on a busy Derry road.
A car crashed into a roundabout at Skeoge Roa last night.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.
However, it has renewed calls for more safety measures on the road which is a key route in the city.
Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said local people wanted to see more done.
"We need this road to be reviewed for safety measures and properly monitored to stop speeding, rallying and everything else that goes on," she said.
"Our community deserves to feel safe on our roads no matter what time of day or night it is."
