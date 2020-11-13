How the border is preventing Derry and Donegal cousins from receiving the same treatment for the same disease

The availability of a lifesaving treatment on one side of the border but not on the other is having a devastating impact on one family.

Rosaline Callaghan, who lives in Derry, said her cousin, James Green, who lives in Donegal, received confirmation last week he had developed symptoms of Hereditary Amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis).

Rosaline Callaghan is currently receiving Patisiran, a proven treatment for the disease.

However, the same treatment is not currently available to James.

Rosaline said: “James received confirmation last week that he has developed symptoms of Hereditary Amyloidosis. While it is regarded as a rare disease, some families, like ours, experience it as a localised pandemic.

“The stark contrast is that I am receiving the game-changing, life-prolonging treatment in Derry and it is currently not available to James in Donegal; particularly ironic as the disease has a geographically specific origin from a 15-mile ribbon of coastline in North West Donegal.”

James said he was grateful to have been able to get genetic testing and a diagnosis so quickly, unlike many people who are struggling for years.

“Without the gene-silencing treatment being trialled in the National Amyloidosis Centre at the Royal Free Hospital London, any delay in the approval of the life saving drug Patisiran is unconscionable, given the harrowing characteristics of the disease. Without it the disease remains a death sentence," he said.

Rosaline added: “Not only have families experienced Attr Amyloidosis across the generations, but some families also have a number of people experiencing it at the same time.

"It is challenging to fully describe the huge toll this can take on a family.

"Up until the last 18 months, Attr Amyloidosis was a death sentence, literally.

"While the treatment carries its own set of challenges, they fade against the nightmare of full-blown Attr Amyloidosis. We cannot rest until every patient who needs it has speedy access to it.”

According to Rosaline, Amyloidosis is a difficult disease to diagnose as so much of the body is affected over time.

She added: “It takes awareness to join the dots and confirm Attr Amyloidosis.

"For example, it took 8 years, and a significant number of consultant and hospital attendances by one member of our group (Attr Amyloidosis All Ireland Support Group) for the disease to be confirmed, as he had no known family history of the illness.

"Thankfully, he is doing well on Patisiran which is a proven and effective treatment.

“The Attr Amyloidosis All Ireland Support Group would like to extend our thanks to the public for the groundswell of support we have received in raising awareness of Attr Amyloidosis and our campaign to have Patisiran made available to patients in the Republic of Ireland (ROI).

"It is available in every other country in Europe and ROI has not yet reached its final decision. There are approximately 10 to 15 patients in the North and 30 to 35 in ROI.

“Following our group's communication with the Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit (CPU), we received the following response on Friday (October 30): 'At the end of the extensive deliberations at the July 2020 meeting, the Drugs Group requested further Patient and Clinician Engagement input via the Rare Diseases Technology Review Committee (RDTRC), the aim of which would be to assist the Group in making its recommendation to the HSE Executive Management Team (EMT) regarding reimbursement of Patisiran (Onpattro®).

"I can confirm that all representations received will be circulated to the HSE Drugs Group and HSE EMT. CPU will ensure that your representations (and others) are flagged and circulated throughout the decision-making processes,'” said Rosaline.

The HSE Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit is the interface between the HSE and the Pharmaceutical Industry in relation to medicine pricing and reimbursement applications and the operation of the national pricing framework agreements.

The Attr Amyloidosis All Ireland Support Group welcomed the opportunity to provide a patient submission and plan.

Rosaline said: “We aim to have the same completed within 14 days, or less, so as not to add any delay on our part.

“While we understand the process involved, we do not accept the delays in that process, when there are a number of people who are candidates for Patisiran but cannot access it.

“The nature of the progression in this disease allows no time for delay and patients are getting more and more ill as each month passes, as my cousin James Green's diagnosis shows.”

The Attr Amyloidosis All Ireland Support Group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ATTRAmyloidosisIrelandSupportGroup.

Its general page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/AllIrelandAttrAmyloidosisAwareness