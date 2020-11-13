Judge jails a Derry man who has a ‘fascination’ with ‘controlling and beating’ women

A Derry man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five months prison sentence.

Nathan McDaid, 25, of Glenhill Road in the city, was convicted at Derry Magistrates Court with assaulting his former girlfriend on July 30/31 of this year.

The victim’s brother reported that his sister had been ‘beaten’ by the defendant.

An account of the incident was recorded on police body-worn camera.

The victim sustained injuries to her face in the form of swelling and marks to her neck and mouth.

McDaid was arrested for common assault.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said the pair had been drinking a litre bottle of vodka when the defendant punched the victim with a closed fist and she ran away.

During police interview the defendant denied the assault.

The defendant said they were drinking when the victim ‘became loud’, they had an argument about the noise and he asked her to leave the shed where he lived at the back of the house.

The PPS representative told the court that the victim had applied for a restraining order which stipulates that McDaid should be forbidden from entering the Glenowen area of the city.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client pleaded guilty on the basis that he assaulted her.

The relationship is over and will not start again, he added.

He told the court that McDaid suffered a ‘traumatic amputation’ to the last third of his index finger ‘after an incident involving the two of them’.

Mr Quigley continued: “It’s for the good of society that this relationship has ended.”

There has been no attempt to contact the injured party from prison, he explained, and accepted that a custodial sentence is ‘inevitable’.

District Judge Barney McElholm said previous domestic history should be taken into account as the general public want to know.

He added that McDaid has a ‘fascination’ with ‘controlling and beating’ women and he has ‘absolutely no time whatsoever’ for people who commit such offences.

“If I could I would give him five years,” he concluded.

The defendant was sentenced to five months in prison and warned that each time he comes back another month will be added.

A restraining order was put in place for a period of five years which states he must have no contact with the victim, direct or indirect, and must not enter Glenowen.