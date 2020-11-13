New 'peace prize' to be set up in honour of the work of John and Pat Hume

A 'peace prize' is to be set up in honour of John and Pat Hume.

Details about the new honour emerged today at the launch of The Hume Foundation.

The foundation has been established in honour of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner and his wife to 'inspire the next generation of peacemakers'.

The foundation will be based in the couple's home city of Derry.

Speaking at the launch of the foundation, the charity's secretary, Tim Attwood, said they were looking at the creation of a peace prize in the Humes' honour.

He said it would be more 'community-based' rather than recognising an international figure, to reflect the work of John and Pat Hume as 'quiet peacemakers'.

Also speaking at today's launch, the Foundation's chair, Professor Sean Farren, paid tribute to the former SDLP leader, who died in August.

"In the darkest of days of the Troubles, John Hume was an extraordinary political leader, a statesman and central architect of peace, who charted a path for the people of Ireland, North and South, of all traditions to come together to resolve our differences peacefully and to build a better, more prosperous future for all of our children," said Professor Farren.

"In many ways the next generation is facing many equally dark challenges - the rise of populism and cultural divisions across these islands, Europe and right across the world and other existential challenges such as climate change and rising poverty and inequality.

"This Foundation has been established because we believe that the values and ideals of partnership, reconciliation, inclusion and social justice that John and Pat embraced throughout their lives can help support our young people to navigate the profound challenges of their time and inspire the next generation of peace-makers."

The foundation's board of directors include members of the Hume family.

John Hume Jnr said he was particularly pleased it would recognise the role his mother played alongside his father.

He said: "John and Pat were a team who found inspiration, energy and determination from each other. Our mother and father had an unwavering determination to peace, equality and economic justice, all of which are intertwined.

"Difference should never be the source of conflict, and the foundation will promote that message both here in Ireland and further afield.

"We are also delighted that the Foundation will be headquartered in Derry.

"The strong community roots of Derry played a formative role in developing our parents' political views and determination for peaceful change. The Foundation will thrive from that as well."