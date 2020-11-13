Let the 'big wain' inside you come out at a 'sand drawing' event at a County Derry beach tomorrow

Contact
The event will be held at Downhill beach tomorrow.
A special event incorporating outdoor movement and sandcasting will be held tomorrow at Downhill Beach in County Derry.
Art & Movement Educator, Gail Mahon will lead a workshop exploring physical and tactile skills for sand drawing and casting sculptural objects made by physical actions.
Participants will create a sculpture to take home by engaging with the natural landscape at the beach through movement.
Two metre social distancing will be in place throughout the workshop and hand sanitiser will be made available.
The event runs from 11.30am to 1pm and costs £15.
