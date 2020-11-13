Derry arts centre launch a new series of online workshops

Eden Place Arts Centre in Derry is to launch online workshops.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the arts centre, which is based in Pilot's Row Community Centre is still closed.

The online workshops will be held over a period of four weeks.

Each workshop will be two hours long and will take place via Zoom.

This series will focus on a variety of painting techniques.

There will also be a Christmas crafts course.

The workshops will start on week commencing Monday, November 23, and will run for four consecutive weeks.

Registration opens via the centre's website from today, November 13.

The cost will be £10 and will include all four workshops.