New foundation in honour of John and Pat Hume to be launched today

Contact
The Foundation will honour the legacy of John Hume who passed away in August.
A new foundation in honour of former Nobel Peace Prize winner, John Hume, and his wife will be launched today.
The Hume Foundation will be officially launched with the unveiling of a new website in Belfast.
The John and Pat Hume Foundation will seek to advance non-violent and peaceful change-making for present and future generations in divided societies and support and inspire leadership for peaceful change at home and across the world through a series of outreach and support programmes.
The Foundation's leadership and board is composed of people, from diverse backgrounds and communities, who bring experience and a range of different viewpoints to the organisation's work.
Among those involved in the Foundation are members of Mr Hume's family and former political colleagues.
The website humefoundation.org can be visited on Friday, following the launch.
The former SDLP leader, regarded as a key driving force in the peace process, passed away in August of this year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Under ideas being considered by the council, recycling would be done outside homes in lorries like this.
Eugene Ferry pictured with members of his family recently at his grandson's First Communion. Photo by Jim McCafferty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.