Derry's council considering new recycling methods which would transform how we get rid of our household rubbish

Derry's council is looking at the possibility of transforming how it collects household rubbish.

Councillors, however, were told this week that bringing in a new system of waste collection would require an investment of £7.9m.

At present, all recycling materials is placed in blue bins and collected fortnightly from homes by council disposal lorries.

The material is then taken to a waste site for sorting.

However, under a proposed new system, all sorting of recycling materials would be done outside homes in specially-manufactured lorries.

Instead of a blue bin, householders would be given three separate boxes in to which they would be required to separate recycling materials such as paper, glass and textiles.

The materials would then be placed in the relevant section of the collection lorries.

Under the new system, the black bins for general waste would continue to be collected fortnightly but would be reduced in size from 240 litres capacity to 140 litres.

Derry City and Strabane District Council recently commissioned waste management company WDR & RT Taggart to look at the impact of switching from a 'comingled' form of waste collection to 'kerbside sort'.

Adrian Thompson from WDR & RT Taggart presented his findings this week to a meeting of the council's Environment and Regeneration committee.

In his report, Mr Thompson said the switch would cost an initial £7.9m in capital costs.

This would include buying 30 of the specialist lorries at a total cost of £3.6m.

The council would also have to buy 61,000 of the 'triple stack boxes' needed for the recyclable material.

These boxes, Mr Thompson said, would cost £2.4m.

Once operational, he said the new system would cost £7.8m a year to run, which is £1m more than it costs the council to operate its current waste collection system.

There were mixed views at this week's meeting to the proposed new system.

SDLP councillor Mary Durkan said she believed that 'kerbside collection' was the 'way to go' in terms of the council continuing to reduce its waste levels.

However, she said more work was needed to look at all the options.

“This is huge, this is transformative and we need to get it right,” she said.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey said the council was 'at the top' when it came to how it managed its waste, and questioned why it would invest money in a new system when the current system was working well.

Councillors agreed at the meeting to a proposal from DUP Alderman Ryan McCready that council officers 'engage'' with central government on possible funding to take forward new waste management systems. The proposal also asked officers to look at other waste mangaement systems available for consideration.