Touching idea in a Donegal village will keep loved ones' memories alive this Christmas

Memories of loved ones make Glenties Christmas lights display extra special
The Donegal town of Glenties is set to sparkle this Christmas, bringing light, cheer and hope to this dark winter.
People will have the opportunity to make that sparkle extra special by including the name of a loved one no longer with us on one of the bulbs.
This initiative went down very well when it was first introduced, with many people embracing the opportunity to remember a loved one in this very special way.
It is also a way of raising money towards the Christmaas lights, with people buying the bulbs which will be used in the display.
Everyone loves the Christmas display and it is more important than ever that the community get behind it to take the pressure of struggling businesses.
A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “We are offering bulbs to people to write the names of their loved ones no longer with them and let those names shine bright over the Main Street for the Christmas period.
“These bulbs are the same as we have always used; however natural wear of the weather has erased most of the original names on the bulbs.
“We are not charging a specific fee for bulbs, but ask that people place a donation in the box at each collection point for taking bulbs and writing names on them.”
