Court told that a man who lives a 'nomadic lifestyle' was carrying a knife in Derry's city centre

A man who was found in possession of a knife in Derry city centre has been sentenced to two months in prison.

Stuart Massey, 35, whose address was given as Duncreggan Road in Derry, admitted possession of a knife at Guildhall Square on October 12, 2020.

Police were on patrol when a member of the public alerted them to an individual carrying a knife.

The defendant was searched and found to have in his possession a black handled knife with a three-inch blade.

During police interview Massey made full admissions.

He told officers that a friend gave it to him moments before police officers arrived on the scene.

A defence solicitor acknowledged that his client has a ‘seriously poor’ criminal record.

He said the 35-year-old has remained in custody since and only contacted a legal representative on November 5.

The defence solicitor suggested that someone may have seen an unmarked police car and handed the weapon over to Massey.

“Thankfully there is no suggestion he threatened anyone,” he added.

In normal circumstances, the defence solicitor, said he would ask for a pre-sentence report but Massey is a ‘self-confessed alcoholic’ and won’t engage with probation services.

He requested maximum credit and informed the court that the defendant ‘will not trouble the citizens of Derry’ again as he’s moving to Belfast.

The court heard he had been placed in a B&B in the North West by the Housing Executive because he was homeless.

“He leads a nomadic lifestyle and is less concerned than others about being remanded,” he concluded.

District Judge Barney McElholm handed the defendant a two months prison sentence.