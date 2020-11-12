Security alert in Limavady

Contact
Homes in the Mount Eden area of Limavady have been evacuated following a security alert.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Limavady are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Mount Eden area of the town following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Security alert in Mount Eden Limavady at the moment number of houses evacuated @UTVNews @BelTel @irish_news @BBCNewsNI @derrypost @derryjournal pic.twitter.com/8bSrHWpkQv— Desmond Loughery (@desmondloughery) November 12, 2020
“There are currently travel restrictions in the Mount Eden area and a number of homes have been evacuated whilst the object is examined.
“There are no further details at present.”
