Many tributes paid to popular Derry man Eugene Ferry who died this week

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Derry man who died this week.

Local football is a much poorer place today as teams across the city mourn the loss of Eugene Ferry, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62.

A legendary figure in the local game, Eugene was involved in sport most of his life and was involved with some of the best teams in the North West in his time.

At only 16, Eugene hung up his Irish dancing shoes to focus on football and after playing for Parkhead, he became involved with Old Park in the Derry & District League.

In the years which followed, he also played for Crusaders, Badgers and Bohemains in the Saturday Morning League.

Eugene was, in fact, a member of the Bohemians team which reached the North West Junior Cup final against Ardmore back in 1981, scoring two goals in the game to take it to penalties.

Never one to shy away from the big moments, Eugene also scored the winning penalty as Bohs won their first ever North West trophy.

A regular in the Ulster Senior League over the years, Eugene also played for Swilly Rovers, and Culdaff and represented the latter in the FAI Cup.

In the Intermediate League, he played for Moyola and was part of the Derry City fold, playinh in a number of friendly games for the Candystripes just before their widely-anticipated League of Ireland debut in 1985.

Eugene's love of the game never faded and he could also be found playing for Ardmore on Saturday evenings, as well as Don Boscos, where he is still fondly remembered.

It wasn't all soccer though, as Eugene also tried his hand at gaelic, turning out for Creggan club Sean Dolans.

He could also be found on the golf course, as part of the AOH Golf Society, and many a day passsed when he could be found on the course with any or all of his seven brothers, where there was rarely a dull moment.

Eugene will be greatly missed and his passing has evoked a number of memories this week from those who knew him best.

A statement from the North West Saturday Morning League said: “It is with deep regret that we have learned of the passing of an SML stalwart as Eugene Ferry sadly passed away this week.

“Eugene, alongside his brothers, graced the pitch for many seasons and his son Eugene and nephews has ensured that the tradition will continue.

“Eugene is the brother of Donal Ferry who has been a mainstay in the SML for a number of years holding several offices on the committee. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Brian Kelly from Don Boscos, also paid tribute.

“So, so sorry to hear the news that another ex-player of ours, Eugene Ferry, has passed away. Eugene was the heart and soul of every party he went to and had time to chat to anyone that wanted to hear some of his amazing stories. To Lorraine and his family we pass on our sincerest sympathy from everyone at Don Boscos FC. May he rest in peace.”

A spokesperson for Bishops of Creggan, formerly the Telstar Bar, said the local man would be sorely missed.

“Eugene was always up for a laugh and loved his seat in front of the big screen for the football. Eugene will be sorely missed here, loved by all.”

Eugene is being waked tonight from his home, 36 Glenowen Park, before the funeral Mass is celebrated tomorrow morning at 10.00am in St Mary's Church, Creggan.

Anyone visiting the home is asked to respect the family as restrictions have been put in place in relation to wearing face masks and using hand sanitisation.